Every year some of the most talent Bollywood actors break geographical barriers and venture into the vibrant tapestry of Southern cinema in 2024, truly making Indian cinema one. This cross-industry collaboration always promises to infuse fresh talent into respective films regardless of the language they belong to. Here are 7 Bollywood actors who are all set to make their south debut in 2024. Also Read - Dharmendra Deol pleads with god to show mercy in his latest post; netizens ask, 'Are you alright, sir?'

Emraan Hashmi in OG:

Bollywood's charismatic Emraan Hashmi is set to make his mark in the South with the highly anticipated Telugu film "OG," alongside Mega Star Pawan Kalyan. Hashmi's foray into Telugu cinema adds a new dimension to his versatile career, promising an exciting cinematic experience for fans. Also Read - Dharmendra Deol fans worried as the actor seems in poor health in his latest picture

Jamie Lever' in Telugu film Aa Okatti Adakku:

Versatile performer Jamie Lever, known for her comedic prowess, is set to make her Telugu debut with "Aa Okatti Adakku." The film, a heartfelt tribute to her grandmother, becomes even more poignant as Jamie explores her mother tongue on the Southern silver screen. Also Read - Zee Cine Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Bobby Deol and more stars to light up the stage on March 10

Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Unite in Devara: Part 1:

Dynamic duo Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are set to make their Telugu debut in the action-packed drama "Devara: Part 1." Directed by Koratala Siva, the film weaves together the talents of two Bollywood generations, promising a captivating storyline. Headlined by Telugu superstar Junior NT Rama Rao, this collaboration is set to hit cinemas worldwide on April 5, 2024.

Bobby Deol's in Kanguva:

Fresh from the success of "Animal," Bobby Deol ventures into South cinema with the Tamil period action drama "Kanguva." Sharing the screen with Tamil superstar Suriya, the film is directed by Siva and written by Adi Narayana.

Shanaya Kapoor's Malayalam Debut in Vrushabham:

The newest sensation in Bollywood, Shanaya Kapoor, takes her first steps into Southern cinema with the Malayalam film "Vrushabham," starring alongside legendary actor Mohanlal. Directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shanaya's pivotal role in this venture signifies a significant leap in her burgeoning career, exploring the cultural richness of Malayalam cinema.

The craze and excitement around #VRUSHABHA -The Warriors Arise is growing everyday! Schedule 2 begins today in Mumbai, and will be shot over October - November 2023. The makers will announce the worldwide theatrical release date on the auspicious day of #Dussehra pic.twitter.com/ibwNjfTgBm — VrushabhaMovie (@VrushabhaMovie) October 13, 2023

Sunny Hinduja in Hello Mummy:

Actor Sunny Hinduja, who has become a huge repeating succces with his OTT ventures with projects such as ‘Aspirants’, ‘The Railway Men’, and ‘Sandeep Bhaiya’, is gearing up to make his debut in Malayalam cinema with ‘Hello Mummy’, a fantasy comedy. While details about the project remain under wraps, Sunny is brimming with excitement as he gears up to commence shooting for the film in Kochi. Hello Mummy is scripted by Sanjo Joseph and directed by Vaishakh Elans. Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sharaf U Dheen are Sunny's co-actors.