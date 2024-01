This is something we didn’t see coming. Janhvi Kapoor who raved about her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya was seen in an appearance with Sara Tendulkar, and many only wondered that they were friends due to their common friends in the insure. But this latest development will raise many eyebrows, there is a strong speculation that Janhvi Kapoor has unfollowed Sara Tendulkar after this incident. Many religion online entertainment portal claim that the love triangle has been brewing and this news is hard to digest. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna to Janhvi Kapoor: Actresses who may get married in 2024

When you go and check Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram and search Sara Tendulkar's name on the her following people search, you won't be able to find Sara Tendulkar's name, indeed this is something that is quite indifferent. We wonder if there is a new catfight brewing up in the tinsel town. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and more Bollywood celebs who follow the 'never date an actor' policy

Janhvi Kapoor hails boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya during her appearance on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8

Janhvi and Khushi's episode had hit the highest views among all all the episodes of KWK 8 and it has to be as both the Kapoor sisters were fire on the screen. In the show, Janhvi spoke about getting back to Shikhar and revealed how when she broke up with and was in a relationship with her other B Town actor he used to sing song for her' Naadan Parindey Ghar aaja". Janhvi hailed Shikhar as the most giving person in life and revealed he shared a cordial bond with her sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor.

"I will say this, I think not just for me, but for Khushi and for dad and for everyone in our family, he's been there from the start. As a friend, in whatever capacity and not in a way that made me feel like he's expecting anything or he's a pushover. He was just there in a very selfless, dignified way and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being for another human being".

Janhvi and Shikhar are reportedly very much in love and they might soon get married, but this new angle with Sara Tendulkar is only making the fans confused and how. Like they say' We are just friends'.

Watch the video of Janhvi Kapoor with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.