Actor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is set to make her Bollywood debut under the banner of 's Dharma Productions. While we are waiting for the details of that project, the actress recently made her commercial debut, of a hair-straightener brand, where she gets prepared for a photoshoot, which later turns out to be messy affair. Sharing the ad, KJo had wrote, "Oh my god, @shanayakapoor02! Your hair looks gorgeous. But are you sure you have seen a bowl of spaghetti before? Thank you for this gem @the_misfit_way." Also Read - From Tiger Shroff-Krishna Shroff to Katrina Kaif-Isabelle Kaif – 9 pairs of Bollywood siblings we can't wait to see together on screen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom set to BEAT Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi at the box office to become 2021's highest grosser

While fans trolled Shanaya and said she has done 'overacting' in the ad, cousin and actress cheered for her as she shared the screenshot of the commercial and wrote, 'How cute are you in this TVC!!!! @shanayakapoor02.' Interestingly Shanaya Kapoor was an assistant director on Janhvi’s film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', which was also produced by Karan Johar. Talking about Shanaya's Bollywood debut, the film will reportedly be romantic comedy and will also feature Laksh Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada in pivotal roles. The film was supposed to go on floors in July but due to the second wave, the shooting of this untitled venture got delay. Also Read - 12th board results of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Yami Gautam will leave you STUNNED

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor, she will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry. The film is the remake of Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila, which featured Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, , R. S. Shivaji, Charles Vinoth and Hareesh Peradi in pivotal roles. Good Luck Jerry is produced by filmmaker 's Colour Yellow Productions and directed by Sidharth Sengupta. The film also stars , Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and in key roles.