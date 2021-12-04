Janhvi Kapoor is very popular with the paparazzi. There is a craze for the gym looks of the actress. As we know, Janhvi Kapoor's gym shorts have their own fan following. The paparazzi always manages to get her pics outside the gym. At the ongoing Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021 she admitted that she does find it flattering. The actress said that fans have told her that they regularly check out her gym looks. Janhvi Kapoor said that she is ok if people find her gym shorts offensive as it is not her job to adhere to their standards. Also Read - Shatrughan Sinha, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boney Kapoor and other celebs who cheated on their partners but were lucky to find love again

She was quoted as saying, "People tell me that they have seen all my gym looks. I want to tell them that’s not the only thing I do. You need to take it with a pinch of salt. I find it extremely flattering. It’s attention." Her uncle Anil Kapoor also gave her company in the summit. He jokingly said that no one gave him any attention as they were all focused on his niece, Janhvi Kapoor. He jokingly said, "They don’t want to take my pictures, they only want Janhvi’s pics. Otherwise, I will also go in front of the gym for pictures." Also Read - Suhana Khan, Babil Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and more: Star kids who will soon make their Bollywood debut [PICS]

The actress also said that she gave it a lot of importance at one point. Janhvi Kapoor says she takes it a yardstick to gauge the pulse of the audience. She said she wanted to take the advice objectively and work on herself wherever it is needed. The actress said that she is used to being trolled as she comes from a home that has lived under the limelight. The actress said, "I am used to critiquing, I have been used to it my whole life. We as a family have been used to it." On the professional front, she has movies like Good Luck Jerry, and the Helen remake in her kitty. Also Read - Chori Chori, Chupke Chupke! 10 celebrity couples who secretly got married to the love of their lives – view pics