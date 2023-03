Janhvi Kapoor often makes headlines for her personal and dating life. As the actress turned a year old today she fueled her dating rumours. The Mili star is celebrating her birthday and received many wishes from her industry friends, near and dear ones. Of all her birthday wishes one was from her rumoured boyfriend Shikar Pahariya. Janhvi reshared the mushy picture on her Instagram account. Did she confirm her relationship with Shikar Pahariya? Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor owns the HOTTEST gym wear collection; here's proof

The actress turns 26 and is surely having a blast. Wishing Janhvi a happy birthday her romoured boyfriend gave a glimpse of their romantic beach vacation. He dropped an unseen photo of the two on his Instagram story. Shikar shared a black-and-white picture clicked under the moonlight featuring him with facing the sea. It is not clear but they can be seen standing close to each other with a side hug. Sharing the picture on the story the guy wrote Happy Birthday with a heart emoji. Reacting to it Janhvi reshared it in her stories.

The picture in question seems to be from a Maldives vacation. The two dated each other and were also in a relationship at one point of time. However, they broke up but they still seem to be close as Shikar leaves comments on Janhvi’s Instagram posts. He also shared the actress’s first look from NTR 30 on his Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor announced her Telugu debut tentatively titled NTR 30. In her first Tollywood movie, she is paired alongside RRR star Jr. NTR. She is gearing up for the upcoming movie Bawaal with . The romantic period action drama film is directed by and is slated to release on 7th April 2023. She also has Mr. and Mrs. Mahi in the pipeline with .