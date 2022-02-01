The time is here! We are back with your daily dose of trending Hollywood news stories. Everyday we have many celebs making it to the headlines. Today, among the top newsmakers, we have celebrities like BTS member V, and Travis Barker, , and and others. As we always say, there is never a dull day in Hollywood and today was no exception. To get all the latest scoop as to why these stars remained in the news, scroll on. Also Read - Rihanna is excepting first child with boyfriend rapper A$AP Rocky, Shows off her baby bump

BTS member V achives another milestone Also Read - BTS: Kim Tae-hyung aka V achieves another great feat on Instagram; joins the league of Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylie Jenner

Kim Tae-hyung aka V of BTS has now joined the league of Cristiano Ronaldo and by achieving a new feat on Instagram. He has now become among the top 3 celebrities who has more than 15 million likes on a video post. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook as a Bollywood singer? Indian musician's mash-up with the Euphoria singer will make you say, 'Woah'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker getting married?

As per a report in US Weekly, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are planning to tie the knot this year itself. It seems wedding is on their minds as a source was quoted saying by the portal, "It’s going to be some time this year and could even be as soon as this spring. They’re so ready to be husband and wife. They couldn’t be more in love."

Rihanna flaunts baby bump in new pics

It was recently that Rihanna announced that she is expecting her first child with A$AP. Now a new set of pictures have hit the internet in which we see her flaunting her baby bump. It is too cute for words.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nation POP (@portalnationpop)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's romance

In the new set of pictures that have made their way to the internet, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez or Bennifer as they are popularly known as, have sent their fans into a tizzy with their PDA. As reported by PEOPLE, the couple left from an LA eatery holding hands and they looked happiest together.

Chris Evans dating Alba Baptista?

After Selena Gomez, Chris Evans is now rumoured to be dating Warrior Nun's Alba Baptista. The speculations went rife after the actors reportedly started following each other on Instagram.