Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni to ring in the latter's birthday in THIS special manner? Read deets [Exclusive]

Today, sudden rumours of Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's split gained momentum. But the comment from the handsome hunk on her Instagram 20 hours back prove that things are hunky dory between Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni. Later, sources confirmed that the couple are very much together. In fact, they have special plans for the birthday of Aly Goni. A source told BollywoodLife, "This time, they will be celebrating in London. The two of them are planning to have his birthday week in the UK. Jasmin and Aly will be flying out in a couple of days. These rumours are rubbish."

ICYMI, these rumours after she posted a cryptic post on how some people have double standards. Suddenly, people assumed things and matters snowballed into speculations of a split. Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have been busy with their solo projects of late. The actress might do a music video soon. There is buzz that Aly Goni is exploring options in Bollywood. In some days, we will know if he has signed something or not. Aly Goni was part of a web show with Amit Sadh named JeetKi Zid.

The couple had one of the best friendships in the TV industry. In Bigg Boss 14, he confessed his love for Jasmin Bhasin. They are going strong and how. There were rumours of how her parents did not wish her to marry him but now they are close. Jasmin Bhasin has bought a home in Mumbai for her parents. Fans can heave a sigh of relief and be happy that everything's great!