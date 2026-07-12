Jasmine Sandlas is ENGAGED? Dhurandhar singer REVEALS fiancé during Delhi concert

Get to know about Jasmine Sandlas' engagement here. Read ahead to know all about the Dhurandhar singer's fianc that she revealed during her Delhi concert.

Jasmine Sandlas is ENGAGED?Dhurandhar singer REVEALS fiancé during Delhi concert

Your favourite Gulabi Queen, aka Jasmine Sandlas, has just gotten engaged! The Dhurandhar singer is currently on her The Dream Girl India tour. While the singer usually brings other artists on stage for her performance, last night was different. While the fans were there for her concert, the Gulabi Queen had a surprise up her sleeve for them.

Jasmine brought someone really special to her on stage for her Delhi concert yesterday. She started by telling the fans about her engagement and then proceeded to bring out her fiancé, Shekhar Chaudhary, to the stage with her. Let's dive in to find out more about Jasmine Sandlas’ engagement and her fiancé here.

Jasmine Sandlas gets engaged

If you are attending your favourite singer’s concert, you would expect to have a good time, hear the singer live, and maybe get to see a surprise artist join the stage. Fans had no clue what Jasmine had in store for them when they went to her Delhi concert, which was a part of her The Dream Girl India tour

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