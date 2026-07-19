Jasmine Sandlas VIRAL concert video leaves internet furious; fans SLAM crowd over alleged misconduct

Jasmine Sandlas' viral Dehradun concert video has sparked massive outrage online after fans alleged she was inappropriately touched while greeting the crowd. Here's what happened and how the internet reacted.

Jasmine Sandlas VIRAL concert video leaves internet furious; fans SLAM crowd over alleged misconduct

Jasmine Sandlas, a well-known Punjabi singer, landed in the middle of an uncomfortable online storm after a video from her Dehradun concert started making rounds. The clip shows fans getting too close for comfort while Jasmine greeted people after her set. It's hard to say exactly what happened second by second, but the video sparked a wave of anger, people across social media are demanding more respect for artists and their boundaries.

The concert itself was at Parade Ground in Dehradun, and the place was packed. Jasmine belted out some of her biggest hits, including Shararat and Laavan. When the show wrapped, she walked over to the barricades to meet fans, accept flowers, and say hello. That's when things spun out of control. Clips floating around online show the crowd pushing and reaching for her as she tried to move through the area. You can see Jasmine looking visibly rattled, while security shouts for the crowd to back off.

It's not surprising the video blew up so quickly. People wasted no time pointing out how wrong the crowd’s behavior was. One user wrote, “Jasmine Sandlas was inappropriately touched by fans in Dehradun while greeting them post-performance. Crowds must learn respect. Time to behave better at events.” Even if the video doesn’t lay out every detail, it’s got everyone talking again about how crucial it is to keep celebrities safe during concerts.

Plenty of social media users made it clear, admiration for an artist doesn’t mean you get to invade their space. One person summed it up, “Touching someone without consent isn’t love for an artist. It’s harassment. Period.” Someone else chimed in, “Fame is never an excuse to cross someone's boundaries.” Others called for stricter security at events especially when stars step off the stage to greet fans up close.

Crowd management at concerts in India has been a sore spot for a while now, and this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Performers have shared stories about fans pushing past barricades, grabbing at them mid-set, or causing a scene to snap a selfie. This latest incident has only turned up the heat on the need for better security. All this comes just days after Jasmine shared some good news. At her recent concert in Delhi, she surprised fans with an engagement announcement and even brought her fiancé onstage for a dance while Laavan played. Fans loved the moment, but now, attention has shifted. The viral Dehradun video serves as a clear reminder, respecting artists' boundaries and keeping them safe during public events really matters.

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