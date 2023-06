Javed Akhtar appeared in court for the defamation case against Kangana Ranaut. Back in 2020, the Gangster actress claimed that during her feud with Hrithik Roshan, the screenwriter asked her to apologize to the Krrish star. Since then Kangana and Javed are having a legal battle as the latter filed a defamation suit. Recently the veteran lyricist accused the actress of lying in an old interview. He alleged that the statements made by her were false and not true. Also Read - Javed Akhtar finally shares why he filed a defamation suit against Kangana Ranaut; says, 'People did not let me…'

It all started in 2016 when Kangana Ranaut was having a spat with Hrithik Roshan who had filed a lawsuit against his Krrish co-star seeking an apology for a public dispute regarding comments on their alleged relationship. Then invited her to his house to advise on the situation and according to him she politely agreed to come with sister Rangoli. However, in a 2020 interview, Kangana said that he threatened her hence, Javed filed a defamation case against her. Also Read - Satish Kaushik's birth anniversary celebrated by Bollywood stars Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, and more [Watch Video]

According to the latest reports, Javed Akhtar gave a statement at metropolitan magistrate court on Tuesday. He shared what exactly had happened on that night at his house. The screenwriter said he didn’t know who was invited by a familiar friend Dr Ramesh Agrawal. The doctor wanted to give her advise on what steps she should take to deal with the feud. He further added that the Manikarnika actress was not to listen to his words and left the house with her sister Rangoli. Also Read - Satish Kaushik’s 11-year-old daughter reads a letter for him on his birth anniversary; leaves Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher teary eyed [Watch video]

Trending Now

He continued saying that it is not true that she was upset with his comments in spite of politely coming for the meeting. In the court, Javed Akhtar was asked if Kangana and Rangoli came to his house obediently. Replying to this he said, “You expect obedience from Kangana, it is not called obedience, but possibility for something... some kind of a solution. Physical reality is they came to my house, but obedience is a notion only in mind."

Javed Akhtar further mentioned that he had informed her about the agenda of the meeting on call. He didn’t invite her to discuss the weather, political situation or America election in 2016. Nonetheless, he changed the topic when he understood she won’t listen to him. He said he didn’t know her personally but liked her work as an actor. He then added whatever Kangana Ranaut said in the interview was a lie.

Recalling the interview, during the death of , Kangana Ranaut had claimed that Javed Akhtar suggested she apologize to Hrithik Roshan and his family because they are big people. According to her, he said if she doesn’t apologize she will be left with nowhere to go. She will be put in jail and eventually only path she will have will be committing suicide. The actress said that he shouted and yelled at her that she was shaking in his house.