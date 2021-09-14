Javed Akhtar defamation case: 'Arrest warrant will be issued against Kangana Ranaut if she again skips the next hearing,' says the court

Kangana Ranaut's lawyer submitted a medical certificate before the court and said the actor has been traveling for the promotion of her film and has developed COVID-19 symptoms. However, Javed Akhtar's lawyer said this is an orchestrated tactic to delay the case proceedings.