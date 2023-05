Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar have been having a rift. It all happened because of some things Kangana said in an interview about Javed Akhtar. It was related to her rift with Hrithik Roshan. Kangana said something along the lines of Akhtar claiming she would have to commit suicide. Javed Akhtar's reputation was maligned with this one statement and finally, after a couple of months, the veteran lyricist, screenwriter and poet filed a defamation suit against the Emergency actress. And in a recent interview, he has finally revealed what took him so much time to do so. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut bats for same-sex marriage; Apurva Asrani thanks the Queen actress, 'Most movie stars have been shy...'

Javed Akhtar shares why he filed a defamation case against Kangana Ranaut

In an interview which is going viral in entertainment news right now, Javed Akhtar shares that he felt extremely humiliated and was under tremendous pressure. He claims that he would have forgotten all about the interview had people not called him up and kept reminding him and expressing their disappointment in the veteran lyricist. He got a call from Lucknow from people who told him that they did not expect this out of him. The video was on YouTube and lakhs of people watched it. It was around a rift with Hrithik Roshan. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut pens her thoughts on gender neutrality; says, 'Whatever your sexual preferences are they must remain in your bed only'

Javed Akhtar told India Today that Kangana Ranaut claimed that he threatened to blacken her face and also throw her out of the industry. Javed Akhtar says that Kangana claimed he said that he will throw her in jail after which she will have no option but to commit suicide. Akhtar says that Kangana believed he belonged to some suicide gang. Naturally, Akhtar was very upset by all of this. However, he chose to ignore it but when people started calling him and he felt that there would be no end to it, he had to file a case against the actress. "People did not let me forget it, and it was getting bigger and more and more embarrassing, so I had to file this complaint." Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut and more Bollywood celebs known for to have a bad temper

Javed Akhtar on how suicide became a buzzword after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Javed Akhtar shared that Kangana had given an interview to a magazine in February 2020 wherein she had talked about him threatening her. He adds that after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, however, the word suicide was quite talked about. In the interview to the magazine, she alleged he had threatened him but after the Kedarnath actor's death, in an interview with a TV channel she used the word and alleged that he was forcing her to end her life.