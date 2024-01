Javed Akhtar is one of the most prominent writers in the industry. His work, his lyrics and his sensational statements often grab headlines and make news. Yesterday, was Javed Akhtar's 79th birthday. He celebrated the same with his loved ones. The veteran lyricist and writer was snapped out and about posing with his better half, Shabana Azmi at his birthday bash. However, he lost his cool at the photographers. Find out why...

Javed Akhtar gets irritated by paps screaming; tells them 'Shor mat karo'

Anil Kapoor threw a birthday party for Javed Akhtar in the city. It was attended by a lot of Bollywood celebs including Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Boney Kapoor and more celebs. While arriving at the venue, the paparazzi insisted that Akhtar pose for snaps. There was a lot of hullabaloo around the same and the veteran writer and lyricist seemed irritated by the noise. He seemed angrily telling off the paparazzi to not make noise. "Shor mat karo," he is heard saying.

Watch the video of Javed Akhtar calling out paparazzi here:

Watch this Bollywood video on Javed Akhtar here:

Javed Akhtar calls Animal success dangerous; gets support from fans after Animal The Movie slams him

Javed Akhtar did not like the movie Animal and felt that for such a movie to be successful is extremely dangerous. He found the 'lick my shoe' scene very inappropriate. He talked about the image of a hero. The veteran writer feels a hero's character and his image should be made with awareness of what is right and what is wrong. Akhtar said that the hero's character should not be taken lightly. He then talked about the lick my shoe scene and the scene of a man slapping a woman in a movie which went on to be a huge success. He found it to be dangerous.

Animal The Movie replied to his comment and called his art form false. His reaction to Javed Akhtar's comment was met with severe criticism. Netizens think Sandeep Reddy Vanga is handling the account on X (formerly Twitter). It is noted that Sandeep has slammed critics for calling out his movies.