The ongoing legal dispute between the renowned lyricist and former screenwriter, Javed Akhtar, and the actress Kangana Ranaut is becoming increasingly complex with each passing day. While Akhtar is not ready to withdraw the defamation case he filed against Kangana, the Queen actress is not willing to apologize. They are at constant loggerheads with neither party willing to compromise. Earlier this month, Kangana approached the high court to request a stay on the defamation case filed against her by Javed Akhtar. The veteran lyricist has now hit back at the actress and has accused her of using these tactics deliberately to cause delays in the court proceedings.

Recently, when Kangana Ranaut demanded a stay on the defamation case, Javed Akhtar hit back with an affidavit. The affidavit stated that the actress had not challenged any order passed by the court and accused her of deliberately trying to delay court proceedings. He further stated that her entire writ petition was based on assumptions and was an attempt to delay the case. According to the affidavit, Kangana Ranaut had not challenged any judicial order passed by the lower court. Instead, she had based her entire petition on unwarranted optimism about the proceedings pending in the courts below.

In 2020, Javed Akhtar filed a defamation case against Kangana Ranaut after she dragged his name into an interview discussing the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Akhtar claimed that Ranaut had maligned his reputation by falsely involving him in a case with which he had no connection.

In response to Javed Akhtar's defamation case, Kangana Ranaut had filed a counter-complaint in 2021, alleging that in 2016, Akhtar had criminally intimidated her and threatened to make her apologize to a co-star.