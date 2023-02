Music icon Javed Akhtar was in Pakistan last week to attend a festival in Lahore which was organized in memory of legendary Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz. During the event, he made a statement on the 26/11 terrorists roaming free in Pakistan and this went viral on social media. Well, his comment was widely appreciated by audiences on both sides of the border. The writer and poet recently reacted to his comment that took over the internet. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Alia Bhatt fumes at media outlet for invasion of privacy, Hera Pheri 3 goes on floors and more

A clip from that event, featuring Javed Akhtar speaking about the masterminds of the terror attack roaming free in their nation surfaced on social media. Not just the audience in India hailed it but even Pakistan people reacted positively. Recently, he was in a conversation with NDTV and he revealed that Pakistanis at the event agreed with his statement and lauded him. When asked to address his viral statement, Javed said They all clapped and agreed with him. There are many people who admire India, and want to have a relationship with us.

He also spoke about maintaining friendly ties and if there is any middle ground between the two countries. He said, People who run the country know better. His information is little and people in India have very limited information about Pak people. Same is the case with them.

In the viral video clip, was seen responding to a person from the audience questioning that he has visited Pakistan several times but when he return to India does he tell people that Pakistanis are good and that aren’t just bombing but greet with garlands and love. To this, the actor responded "We should not blame each other. It will solve nothing." He added, "The atmosphere is tense, that should be doused. We are people from Mumbai, we have seen the attack on our city. They (attackers) did not come from Norway or Egypt. They are still roaming free in your country. So if there is anger in the Hindustani's heart, you can't complain."

His comment was highly appreciated on social media and some even called it a surgical strike. Bollywood actress too praised the poet-lyrics as he made them listen to the truth in their own land.