Veteran lyricist and poet has taken a sarcastic dig at 's recent remark that India got its freedom in 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power and what it got in 1947 was 'bheek' (alms or handout).

Taking it to Twitter, Akhtar, who has filed a defamation case against the actress, said that those who have not been a part of freedom movement won't feel bad if someone says that the country got its independence in alms. "It is totally understand . Why would all those who had nothing to do with freedom movement feel bad if some calls our freedom just a " bheek"," he tweeted.

Kangana's comments sparked outrage among politicians and common citizens alike. Many said she had insulted the country's freedom fighters and their sacrifice, while some demanded that the government withdraw the Padma Shri award conferred on her recently.

Days after her 'India's Independence in 1947 was bheek (alms)' remarks triggered a row, Kangana now claimed that Subhas Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh got no support from Mahatma Gandhi and went on to mock his mantra of 'ahimsa' (non-violence) by saying that offering another cheek gets you "bheek" not freedom.

Recently, a 91-year-old freedom fighter Lilaba Chitale urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against the actress. Strongly terming Kangana's statement as an act of treason, Lilabai said it made her feel uneasy and felt extremely angry about it.

"I condemn this statement. I request to our respected Prime Minister to announce that you've given her some wisdom. I'm not asking you to jail her but she should be made to understand. Respected Prime Minister should tell the country, this is called 'treason.' If the youth is told that we got freedom in alms, what will they think about it? what's the future of that country? So not to let this thinking spread, action should be taken against her," Lilabai said.

The Congress in Assam on Thursday filed a police complaint against Kangana saying that it is a grave insult to martyrs and a seditious statement. It asserted that freedom was a birthright of every Indian and it was achieved due to the sacrifice of thousands of martyrs including Mahatma Gandhi.

The police, however, is yet to register a case against Kangana.