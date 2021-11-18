Javed Akhtar takes a sarcastic dig at Kangana Ranaut's 'India's Independence was bheek' remark: Here's what he tweeted

Javed Akhtar has taken a sarcastic dig at Kangana Ranaut's recent remark that India got its freedom in 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power and what it got in 1947 was 'bheek' (alms or handout).