Bollywood's noted lyricist and screenwriter, Javed Akhtar recently spoke about his complicated relationship with his father. The Sholay co-writer lost his mother at an early age and also spoke about his tumultuous relationship with his stepmother that led him to live apart from his father. Javed Akhtar had a traumatic childhood, wherein he grew up without the love of his parents. But, still, he said that he has no regrets and would not want to change anything about his life.

In a recent interview with Mojo Story, Javed opened up about not wanting to alter his past life. He said that, 'Life is a package, you can't pick and choose'. The 79-year-old Padma Vibhushan-awardee writer said life is a very tightly written script. He even spoke about growing up without his mother and said that his life would be something else. But, he is thankful for his life as past has brought him here.

He cannot edit it. In an earlier interview with the BBC, Javed spoke about his father's shortcomings and said he was raised by his grandparents. He said that children have complaints about their fathers and also accepted that a man cannot be everything. He further said that he was a poet and generally a person of his stature gets irresponsible in other aspects of life. He even said that he was a good poet but he failed in the other roles.