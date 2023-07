Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer has been enjoying tremendous success at the box office in India. The theatres are filled to capacity, and fans are thoroughly engrossed in the gripping storyline. Even Bollywood celebrities have flocked to witness its brilliance on the silver screen. Many of these stars have taken to their social media platforms to share their reviews of the movie. Among them was the renowned screenwriter-lyricist, Javed Akhtar, who watched the film yesterday and shared a review on Twitter. Not only he gave a positive review but responded to a user who tried to test his knowledge. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's complaint on Javed Akhtar: Court to proceed for criminal intimidation with sufficient grounds

Javed Akhtar's Review On Oppenheimer

"Watched Oppenheimer 6pm show at pvr Juhu today. It's not just a good film but a great film…” Javed Akhtar tweeted. While fans agreed and took his review quite seriously, a user asked Javed, “Explain isotope plz.” Also Read - Javed Akhtar BREAKS SILENCE on what happened at his house meeting with Kangana Ranaut

The veteran writer-lyricist responded with a fitting reply. He said, “It is the smallest unit of matter that has all the qualities of an element but knowing this is not necessary to understand the film it is a story of a human being who happens to be a scientist.” Also Read - Javed Akhtar finally shares why he filed a defamation suit against Kangana Ranaut; says, 'People did not let me…'

Meanwhile, his review sparked a wave of enthusiasm among his followers, with many taking his words to heart. One of them wrote, “Will Definitely watch sir,’ while another one said, “That sounds like an amazing movie experience! Oppenheimer must have left a lasting impact on you. Great films have a way of captivating our hearts and minds. Thanks for sharing your thoughts!”

It's been ages since I watched a film. Not a film buff but your recommendation is encouraging me to move out of comfort zone — Sumeet Mishra (@smishra76) July 27, 2023

Oppenheimer At Box Office

Christopher Nolan's biographical thriller Oppenheimer made its grand debut in India on July 21, and its opening day collection was an impressive Rs 14.5 crore. The film continued to draw audiences over the weekend, raking in Rs 17 crore on Saturday. After six days since its release, the total box office collection has reached over Rs 67 crore. In this highly anticipated film, Cillian Murphy takes on the titular role, while a star-studded ensemble cast, including Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, and Rami Malek play pivotal roles.