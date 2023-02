Actor Javed Khan Amrohi is no more. The veteran actor who had just touched 70s passed away due to lung failure. It seems he was admitted in the Surya Hospital where he passed away around one pm. Javed Khan Amrohi was almost bedridden for a year. The actor is known for the character of Anand Akela from Andaz Apna Apna. Rajkumar Santoshi told ETimes that he was a very producer-friendly actor. He also said that Javed Khan Amrohi did not get his due from the industry. He has described him as an intelligent and understanding actor who would always want to better the scene. Also Read - Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s Andaz Apna Apna sequel will have have THIS title; Rajkumar Santoshi reveals interesting details

Akhilendra Mishra whom we know from Lagaan put up a post on Facebook. It read, "Vinamra shraddhanjali Javed Khan saheb, behtareen abhineta, varishta rangkarmi IPTA ke sakriya sadasya (Humble tribute Javed Khan sir. Best actor, senior artist, active member of IPTA)." Akhilendra Mishra and he worked together in the movie, Lagaan. Javed Khan Amrohi was also a part of the iconic Shah Rukh Khan movie Chak De! India. He played one of the members of the support staff. Javed Khan Amrohi played the role of Barber Karim in the hit Doordarshan show, Nukkad.

Javed Khan Amrohi was a pass out from FTII in Pune. He has worked in theatre. He has done more than 100 films. He was also a part of the famous theatre group, IPTA.

Gutted to hear about #JavedKhanAmrohi Bhai’s demise. This seems to be a season of farewell. ?? Condolences to his family, friends, colleagues @iptamumbai ??#Nukkadd #Lagaan, and so on and so forth. pic.twitter.com/FpV17XMRO8 — Danish Husain । دانش حُسین । दानिश हुसैन (@DanHusain) February 14, 2023

Javed Khan Amrohi was a part of Sadak as well. This is indeed a huge loss for the industry. We have lost many veterans in the past two years. We extend our condolences to the family!