, at 56, has been defying age and how. The King Khan of Bollywood has bulked up for his upcoming action films Pathaan and Jawan and people have been noticing his drastic physical transformation. He recently featured in a shirtless ad and fans went crazy over his chiselled physique. "SRK looking so hot," one fan commented, while another one wrote, "HIS BODYYY." Also Read - Sourav Ganguly turns 50: Dances to Deewangee Dewangee from Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om as he rings in his birthday [Viral Video]

SRK recently completed 30 glorious years in the film industry as his film Deewana, which marked his debut on celluloid, released on June 25 in 1992. Yash Raj Films celebrated this special moment in cinema and his incredible journey by unveiling SRK's guarded look from Pathaan through a motion poster. A gun-flexing SRK looked gritty and raw and ready for a dangerous mission. The look created mass hysteria as soon as it dropped on the internet.

On the work front, SRK, who has completed three decades in the Hindi film industry, will be next seen in director 's upcoming Pathaan. He will share screen space with his co-star and it also features in a pivotal role. He is also joining hands with Tamil filmmaker Atlee for Jawan and also has 's Dunki, which also stars .