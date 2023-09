Jawan actress Nayanthara is one of the most glamorous women in South Indian cinema, and her beauty is something that often leaves her fans mesmerised. But this old video of the actress that is going viral on the internet has left many stumped, and you will be unable to recognise Nayanthara. In this old viral video, Jawan actress Nayanthara looks totally unrecognisable, and even netizens are wondering and questioning if she is the same person.Nayanthara's old video is proof that she has come a long way and has immensely worked hard on her from head to toe. Today, she is known as the lady superstar, and every actress takes her as an inspiration, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who admires her journey. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation organizes special screening of the new movie for underprivileged individuals

Watch the old video of Nayanthara where she looks totally unrecognisable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Say (@entertainmentsay)

I also felt that the story of Narmada as a single mom was amazing. Unfortunately in the scheme of things couldn’t find more screen time but as is was also wonderful. #Jawan https://t.co/QStZVAOMxC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

Talking aboutrecently, she was making headlines as there were reports that claimed she was upset with Jawan directorfor chopping her roles, but later she rubbished the news by wishing Atlee on his birthday, and just a day ago,too reacted to Nayanthara's character Narmada having a small screen time and called it unfortunate.

Well, all said and done, we loved Nayanthara in Jawan and cannot wait for the actress to announce her second Bollywood film soon. For now, there are reports of her reuniting with Prabhas after 16 years, as they are all set to play Shiv-Parvathi in a special appearance in the South film Kannappa.

#Prabhas and #Nayanthara are pairing together after 16 years for the movie #Kannappa starring #ManchuVishnu as lead They will be seen in the roles of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati pic.twitter.com/FaRXphjIsm — Daily Culture (@DailyCultureYT) September 23, 2023

Fans are beaming with joy to see Prabhas and Nayanthara together onscreen after 16 years.