Jawan actress Nayanthara, who has stayed away from social media all this while, launched her Instagram handle ahead of the Jawan trailer release. However, she didn’t attend the Jawan pre-release event in Chennai but the famous South Indian actress made her fans happy with her Instagram account. Not only this, with launching her Instagram, Nayanthara has revealed her twin babies' faces and released a video in which her children can be seen.

Jawan actress Nayanthara joins Instagram, creates fan frenzy

Her first Instagram post is grabbing the attention of her fans. In the shared video, Nayanthara can be seen entering the drawing room with her twin babies. All three of them are wearing white outfits with a pair of black goggles. The actress' sons, Uyir and Ulag, look so adorable, as does their mom, who is slaying with her cool and chill style. Talking about the post, more than one and a half lakh people liked the video and commented fiercely, welcoming the actress on social media, at the time of writing this article.

Trending Now

In the caption, Nayanthara wrote, “Say that I have come...”. Reacting to it, one user wrote, "Welcome to Instagram." While the other wrote, "What an adorable welcome. Similarly, many fans welcomed her with so much love. In a few minutes of Instagram's debut, Nayanthara got more than 1.5 lakh followers.

Checkout actress account;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

Who is Nayanthara?

Nayanthara is a prominent actress in Tamil cinema and has worked alongside top actors from South India such as Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith, Suriya, Vikram, and Dhanush. She is currently starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Jawan, scheduled for release on September 7th. She is famously referred to as the Lady Superstar for having many box office blockbuster hits up her sleeve.

Was away from social media

Nayanthara hasn't created a profile on any social media platform so far. Although fake accounts using her name exist, Nayanthara herself clarified in interviews that she isn't on any social media sites. Her husband, Vignesh Sivan, is though and she keeps sharing her pictures on his Instagram account. However, now that Nayanthara herself is on Instagram and posted a personal video revealing her children's faces, followed by the Jawan trailer, it looks like the actress will keep a balance between work and personal life and give her fans an insight into both from time to time.