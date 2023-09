Jawan has turned out to be a hit of epic proportions. Fans have loved how good Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan are looking together in the film. But, at the same time, Deepika Padukone got immense appreciation for her role of Aishwarya Rathore. Many have said that Aishwarya is the heart of Jawan, and truly drives the story. This led to baseless gossip that she is upset with Atlee. Speculations and news headlines came out that Nayanthara is so upset on being sidelined in Jawan that she has sworn to not work with Atlee ever again. Some even said that she will not work in Bollywood henceforth. Also Read - Jawan actress Nayanthara puts rumours of being upset with director Atlee to rest

Nayanthara rubbishes rumours of being angry of Jawan maker Atlee

Nayanthara posted a birthday wish for Atlee on her Insta stories. She said she was proud of his achievements. This was enough to diss all the rumours that there is bad blood between them. Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan - Gauri Khan, Atlee - Priya Atlee, Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh, Nayanthara - Vignesh were all seen at the grand Ganpati celebrations of Mukesh Ambani in Antilla. Now, a fan club of Nayanthara has claimed that the actress is contemplating strong action against such YouTube channels who spread such gossip. This is not the first time that Nayanthara has faced slander from various sources. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki sold to THIS OTT platform for a whopping amount

Her fans want strict action against such harmful rumour-mongering. This is not the first time that Nayanthara has been targeted by people... Also Read - Sai Pallavi to Meena: South Indian actresses who allegedly got secretly married

EXCLUSIVE: Team #Nayanthara is all set to file defamation lawsuit against multiple accounts on X and YouTube channels who started spreading these baseless rumours. More details will be revealed soon.#Jawan pic.twitter.com/u3jI3b7j69 — Lady Superstar Nayanthara (@NayanXOXO) September 21, 2023

But I really hope SHE DOES THIS FR!!!!

Can't cope with this shit anymore. She should really sue em — Theladysuperstarclub (@Nayantharian) September 21, 2023

It is true, I verified with her team. — Lady Superstar Nayanthara (@NayanXOXO) September 21, 2023

If it's true then it is the Perfect Decision ?

Everything has got a Limit.

Enough of Tolerance !!!! — Merliah (@M_S_B_I) September 21, 2023

Vikram Rathore Daughter-in-law massss !!! — BeLikeSrk ? (@BeLikeSrk) September 21, 2023

Nayanthara plays the role of Narmada in Jawan. She is the wife of Azad Rathore. Fans have loved her chemistry with the superstar in songs like Chaleya and Ramaiya Vastavaiyaa. They feel she is one of the perfect actresses to be casted with him in future films.