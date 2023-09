Jawan Advance Booking Record: Shah Rukh Khan is all set to break his own records with his upcoming movie, Jawan. Last Friday, advance booking for this highly anticipated film opened nationwide, and fans wasted no time securing their seats for this thrilling experience. Jawan is like a storm approaching on September 7th, and it's already making history with its advance bookings, as seen at NVR Jaysyam in Tirupati.

Jawan advance booking is breaking records

The excitement for Jawan shows no signs of slowing down as cinema halls continue to fill up with eager viewers. A remarkable example of this excitement is the 6 AM show on September 7th for the Telugu-dubbed version at NVR Jaysyam, Tirupati, which is already 80% booked. This is a groundbreaking moment, as no Hindi film has ever drawn such a massive crowd in the South. Jawan has firmly etched its name in the record books.

Before Jawan, Gadar 2 leaves Pathaan behind in the box-office collection

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol were spotted together after years of their cold war. Sunny Deol's film Gadar 2 has become the third-highest-earning Hindi film. It has left King Khan's Pathaan behind with respect to how soon it entered the Rs 500 crore club. While Sunny’s film achieved the feat in 24 days, it had taken Pathaan 28 days to reach the same amount. To celebrate Gadar 2 insane run at the box office, the Deol family threw a success party. Many famous people from the film industry, including superstar Shah Rukh Khan, attended the event. Paparazzi captured special moments where Sunny Deol and SRK hugged and posed together, putting their past rifts behind them. Let us tell you that there was a conflict between Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan during the filming of the 1993 film Darr because of a particular scene.

Jawan will hit theatres on September 7