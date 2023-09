Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming new movie Jawan is generating a lot of excitement with its advance bookings, which are expected to make the film surpass the Rs 50 crore mark very easily. People are curious to see if it can break the record set by Pathaan. While the advance bookings for Jawan are ahead of Pathaan, there's a bit of a hiccup with national theatre chains due to programming issues. Some films from the past are still running and requesting showtimes, causing a slight delay.

Jawan has become the film with the highest advance booking for opening day

The national theatre chains are aiming for about 5 lakh ticket sales, which would be a record as one of the top three or four highest ever. The advance bookings for the first day are set to be the highest ever, and the overall advance numbers may also be record-breaking. However, it's important to note that Pathaan had the advantage of a five-day release and a big holiday on the second day.

Massive response from South India, less from Hindi-speaking regions

Jawan is seeing the strongest advance bookings in West Bengal and South India, similar to Pathaan. These regions are expected to draw massive crowds. While the Hindi-speaking regions in Jawan are quite small in number, they are still stronger than Pathaan. Additionally, Jawan benefits from releasing on Krishna Janmashtami, a festive day holiday. In regions like Gujarat, East Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh, Jawan is expected to perform better compared to other areas, but it's still expected to outshine Pathaan.

Jawan dubbed versions are expected to create more buzz

Furthermore, Jawan has dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu, which are anticipated to perform exceptionally well thanks to the strong South Indian presence in the film, including supporting actors (Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi) and a prominent director (Atlee) from the Tamil film industry. However, this might affect the collections of the Hindi version in the South, as some audiences prefer to watch it in their local languages. This situation is somewhat unique, as typically, Hindi films dominate, even with dubbed versions.

Jawan to release in these languages

The Hindi film industry has been through challenging times, but Jawan seems poised to continue the recent trend of big box office success. Directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan, with Gaurav Verma as co-producer, Jawan is set to release on September 7th, 2023, in theatres worldwide, offering audiences the choice of Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu languages.