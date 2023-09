Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated action entertainer Jawan is gearing up for its grand release this week. The film marks Shah Rukh’s second big screen outing this year after the all-time blockbuster Pathaan. Fans have been ga-ga over Jawan and can’t wait for its big release. The advance booking of the film began last Friday and is already creating new records. Jawan is witnessing an unprecedented response and is ready to break all box office records on day 1 of its release. Also Read - Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan wants to work with Ridhi Dogra again; says, 'We will work something out age wise'

Jawan advance booking update

In a span of 4 days, Jawan is already creating records with advance bookings. The film is off to a flying start at the box office as fans can't wait to witness Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi coming face-to-face on the big screen for the first time.

According to reports, Jawan has sold tickets worth over Rs 13.49 crore (gross) in India. The advance booking of the Hindi-version alone has collected over Rs 12.53 crore. In addition, Jawan has sold over 4.25 lakh tickets in India. The tickets are expected to be sold at a higher rate on Sunday and the film is on track to have a blockbuster opening.

Jawan box office prediction day 1

With such mania surrounding the mega release of Jawan, trade experts are expecting grand opening day collections from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer. The film is expected to rake in over Rs 75 crore in India alone on day 1. Worldwide, the film is expected to cross the Rs 125 crore mark and might cross the Rs 400 crore mark within its first weekend. The film is expected to benefit from the Janmashtami holiday and will enjoy an extended 4-day opening weekend.

About Jawan

Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan in a double role alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Deepika Padukone in a special cameo appearance and will be released worldwide on September 7, 2023. The film will be released in multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.