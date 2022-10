Shah Rukh Khan fans are super kicked about Pathaan and Jawan. The second film is directed by Atlee. Now, the superstar shot for some days in Chennai. Not much was disclosed about the shoot but the picture of Thalapathy Vijay, Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan partying together created a sensation. Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to thank Atlee for his hospitality as they shot in Chennai, and praised the Chicken 65 recipe. He tweeted, "Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets…saw movie with Nayanthara partied with

@anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food. Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for ur hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe!" Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan shares his experience of shooting in Chennai; REVEALS Rajinikanth blessed him, Thalapathy Vijay fed him delicious food

Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets…saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food. Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for ur hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 7, 2022

The filmmaker took to Twitter and thanked Shah Rukh Khan. He said that this schedule of Jawan was the best. Atlee said that his decision to shoot in Chennai benefitted so many families of film workers. He said that Shah Rukh Khan proved that he was a man with the heart of a king, and he had the highest respect for him. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna in Goodbye, Nayanthara in Jawan and more South Indian actors who are all set to make their Bollywood debut

Thank u sir it’s a honour & pleasure to have u here sir,most memorable schedule in my career,spl thanks to u for having the shoot happen in Chennai sir,1000s of family wer benefited “KING IS A KING ALWAYS”a big bow & respect to you sir love you sir❤️

See you in Mumbai soon sir❤️ https://t.co/cOeXNnXAhV — atlee (@Atlee_dir) October 8, 2022

Thank you sooo much for the abundant love and care you have for us sir , it’s our pleasure always sir ❤️ luv u always sir ❤️❤️❤️

Recipe is on the way ?? https://t.co/AwE9MI6kwv — Priya Mohan (@priyaatlee) October 8, 2022

Jawan is supposed to a hiest film with loads of action. It is coming in July 2023. With Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan has a packed year coming up. His fans could not be happier. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Mouni Roy to return as Junoon in Brahmastra 2, Hema Malini takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut and more