Ridhi Dogra is one of the gifted actors in the Indian entertainment industry, she has shown her versatility across every platform. The actress will be next seen in the much-awaited actioner Jawan which features her in a never seen avatar. Since Jawan is a big film for Ridhi in her career she, has professed her undying love and appreciation for the celebrated superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Ridhi Dogra, recently responded to a film analyst's tweet recognizing Vijay Sethupati's generous act, building on the momentum started by Sethupati's sincere devotion. Dogra answered simply with "Same." She conveyed her unwavering devotion to Shah Rukh Khan by expressing her sentiment in line with Sethupati. Dogra said she joined the film purely for the opportunity to share the screen with the superstar, regardless of financial considerations.

The public's response to the gestures made by Ridhi Dogra has been overwhelmingly positive. Fans from all around the world have praised the star for her altruistic actions of admiration toward Shah Rukh Khan, and social media platforms have been a hive of conversation. In an industry that frequently places a strong emphasis on monetary gain and personal accomplishment, Ridhi Dogra has been labeled as a role model by many.

Trending Now

The love for Shah Rukh Khan from his co-stars emphasizes the significant influence he has had on his co-stars who were fortunate enough to work with him and their lives and careers.

Jawan is a high-octane action drama that is bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment and is helmed by Atlee. Besides Shah Rukh Khan headlining the film as the lead protagonist, the film also features Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sanya Malhotra, and the music is scored by Anirudh Ravichandran. The film is slated to release worldwide on September 7th in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.