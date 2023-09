Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the massive success of his recently released film, Jawan. The film has been shattering box office records since its theatrically release on September 7, 2023 and emerged as the highest opening Hindi film ever with a collection of over Rs 129 crore worldwide on day 1. Several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to congratulate Shah Rukh on the film’s success. Recently, Akshay Kumar took to the social media platform and penned a heartfelt note to wish Shah Rukh. Also Read - Exclusive: Jawan actress Ridhi Dogra reveals if she is happy with the outcome of the film and her role

Akshay Kumar pens a note on Jawan’s massive success

Taking to his Twitter account, Akshay wrote about Jawan's massive success. The actor, who recently starred in the social drama film OMG2, further wrote about being overwhelmed with Bollywood's box office getting back on track. "What massive success!!Congratulations my Jawan Pathaan @iamsrk ?? Our films are back and how," Akshay wrote via his Twitter account.

Shah Rukh’s reply to Akshay

Shah Rukh Khan, who is taking out time to reply to thank everyone for their love and support for Jawan, thanked Akshay with a heartfelt note. "Aap ne Dua maangi na hum sab ke liye toh kaise khaali jayegi. All the best and stay healthy Khiladi! Love u," wrote the Jawan star.

Aap ne Dua maangi na hum sab ke liye toh kaise khaali jayegi. All the best and stay healthy Khiladi! Love u https://t.co/vP4s1Qvlhk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 11, 2023

About Jawan

Starring Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles, the film is directed by Atlee. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles with Deepika Padukone in a special cameo appearance. Within four days of release, the film crossed the Rs 500 crore mark (gross) worldwide and has already emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. The film is also now the 18th highest-grossing Indian film.

Jawan is expected to emerge as the highest grossing Hindi film ever, beating Shah Rukh Khan’s last release Pathaan at the box office. Shah Rukh’s Pathaan released theatrically on Republic Day this year and went on to collect over Rs 1050 crore worldwide.