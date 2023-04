Say what! Now this is good news if reports are to be believed: Allu Arjun has shot a special sequence with Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan. Earlier, there was a strong buzz that Allu rejected playing a cameo in the SRK and Nayanthara starrer, which he later refused to do, but now there are fresh reports that this never happened and Allu Arjun was happily a part of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which also marks Nayanthara's debut in Bollywood. As per reports, Allu Arjun will have a fight sequence with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, and the fans are already enthralled to witness Pushpa and Pathaan star together in the film. Allu is definitely going to bring a lot of audiences to the theatres, especially in the south. While the Pushpa star is already a hero in Bollywood now thanks to his last masala entertainer, Pushpa: The Rule. Also Read - Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule is the most awaited Hindi film; Check other movies in the list

Shah Rukh Khan and Allu Arjun will be seen together in Jawan for the first time ever. Also Read - Jawan Vs KGF 3: Shah Rukh Khan to clash with Yash? Fans declare who will be the box office winner

Talking about Jawan, the leaked video of Shah Rukh Khan fighting with the goons has gone viral on the internet, and it sent a frenzy among The King Khan fans as they declared it a bigger blockbuster than Pathaan.

Dear Box Office Stay Safe A Big Storm is About To Come#Jawan 02,06,2023 ??pic.twitter.com/GaRyonNl0h — Crazy4SRK (@Crazy4SRK22) April 21, 2023

Dont Worry Bollywood, Your King Again Coming this June 2 with another mass action, January 25th that craze Again Repeating, A - Z People Coming to watch his movie on Big Screen,#Jawan #Dunki #PathaanvsTiger pic.twitter.com/K30GjEj2F3 Once again the #Jawan title announcement video was played today. Never gets boring. The film is too hot in overseas territories. I would not be surprised if it challenges Pathaan. Initial biz in India would be massive too. Expecting fresh content in May 1st Week. ?? — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) April 21, 2023 — C A P (@Karthik49752719) April 21, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback with Pathaan after four years of sabbatical and proved he is the box office king, as fans immensely missed him on the big screen. Along with Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Dunki with for the first time. The superstar has signed the Tiger vs. Pathaan crossover with , and it will be a visual treat to see Salman Khan and SRK together again.