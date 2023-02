After the blockbuster success of Pathaan, all eyes are on Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan. It is an action thriller directed by Atlee Kumar and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi on a confirmed basis. Apart from these actos, Thalapathy Vijay and are said to play a role. Now the latest report about the film suggests that Allu Arjun will also be a part of the much-awaited film. Also Read - Shehzada: Goldmines Telefilms' Manish Shah opens up on releasing Hindi dubbed version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo ahead of Kartik Aaryan starrer

Allu Arjun who garnered immense fame with his role in Pushpa: The Rise is likely to make his Bollywood debut soon. It is reported that the popular actor will play a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The previous star cast of Atlee's Jawan was enough to raise the excitement and now Allu Arjun's entry to the team has all our hearts. According to Peeping moon reports, Allu Arjun is all set to be a part of 's Jawan.

The Pushpa actor has been approached by director Atlee Kumar, as per the sources. However, there is no confirmation from the actor yet but there is a probability that he won't turn down the offer. Arjun has not yet given a nod to the project so far. He has been approached to play an important cameo in the action thriller. If reports are to be believed, All Arjun will make his Bollywood debut with Jawan.

Meanwhile, is busy filming for the second installment of Pushpa. The first chapter Pushpa: The Rise created a rage among cinema lovers. Right from dialogues to signature steps and track numbers, everything became famous in a short span of time. Now, Pushpa 2 is in making, and people are already excited about the installment. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role of Srivalli which received much appreciation. Pushpa: The Rise is expected to release this year.