The months of August and September 2023 have been historic for Bollywood. Gadar 2 and Jawan have made exhibitors, distributors and fans rejoice all over the nation and abroad. The success of these two films has dispelled the gloom that had overcome Bollywood. Along with Gadar 2, Jawan other movies like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, Dream Girl 2, OMG 2 have also earned good money. But what has surprised people is how the big stars of Bollywood are bonding. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan landed up at the success bash of Gadar 2 to congratulate Sunny Deol. After the success of Jawan, Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Mahesh Bhatt and many have sent good wishes to Shah Rukh Khan. Also Read - Jawan: Many scenes deleted from the final film? Fans share proof, hope to see uncut version on OTT

Jawan and Gadar 2 revived good vibes Also Read - Jawan Box Office Collection Day 7 Estimate: Will Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee film slow down its rampage? [Exclusive]

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh gushed about this atmosphere in Bollywood. He said, "It is such a beautiful thing. We saw such friendships in the 1970s and 1980s in Bollywood. This kind of unity amongst actors is such a wonderful thing. Professional rivalry will always be there. There can be healthy competition but personal equations should be good. The sight of the Khans with Sunny was so endearing. I only want to say, 'Yeh Dosti Ko Nazar Na Lage.' Also Read - Jawan fever grips Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and more; here's who's said what about Shah Rukh Khan's new movie

Trending Now

What massive success!!Congratulations my Jawan Pathaan @iamsrk ?? Our films are back and how. https://t.co/EwRPOCR2la — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 11, 2023

Aap ne Dua maangi na hum sab ke liye toh kaise khaali jayegi. All the best and stay healthy Khiladi! Love u https://t.co/vP4s1Qvlhk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 11, 2023

Bollywood sending out a positive image after Gadar 2 and Jawan

This sentiment was also echoed by one more trade expert and box office analyst. Atul Mohan told us, "It is a good sign. When actors come together like this, it reduces fan wars on social media. When fans see their idols congratulating one another, even fans calm down. This is sending out a good image that Bollywood is a happy and united family." He further said that in the 1970s and 1980s, many top actors would do projects together. We saw a lot of multi-starrers in the industry. But things changed post the 1990s as the star system grew stronger.

Mohan further says, "In the 90s, actors became somewhat insecure. Producers also stayed away from multi-starrers due to budget issues, high fees of stars and the fact that very filmmakers could justify talents of two big stars in a film. But that is slowly changing now with Rohit Shetty, Aditya Chopra and others making universes."

He said that audience loves it mostly when they get to see two big stars on celluloid in the price of a single ticket. Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel has made above Rs 500 crores. Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has already crossed Rs 500 crores GBOC in five flat days.