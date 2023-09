Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Jawan has been winning over the critics and audiences. The film released theatrically on September 7 and has already grossed over Rs 520 crore at the global box office within 5 days. While moviegoers have been showering praises on the Atlee-directorial, a video of angry fans exiting the theatres has been going viral on social media. In the video, fans were seen asking for a refund from theatre owners for ruining their experience of cinema due to a major goof up while screening the film. Here’s why. Also Read - Jawan actress Ridhi Dogra reveals why she agreed to play a mother to a much-older Shah Rukh Khan [Exclusive]

Angry fans demand refund for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

Taking to her Instagram account, a user by the name Sahar Rashid shared her experience of watching Jawan in cinemas. She revealed that it was after a very long time that she had gone to watch an SRK film in theatres.

In the video, she revealed that the cinemas played the second half of Jawan and finished the film in half of the total runtime before displaying the interval. The experience left the audiences confused and they could not understand what's left in the film after the villain's story had ended. She later said that they got to know that the theatre mistakenly ran the second half of the film and never screened the first half.

The fan tagged the theatre’s official handle in the caption and wrote, “@vue you should not only refund one ticket but entire years tickets for spoiling my dream actor’s movie ? @iamsrk only if you could see what happened with your fans.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makeup by Sahar Rashid (@makeupbysaharrashid)

She also revealed that the cinema owners refunded her tickets and also gave them complimentary tickets to another show for Jawan.

Reacting to the video, one user commented, “This is the saddest thing on the internet today.” Another comment read, “Ohmygod they ruined the movie for you.”

Jawan box office

Meanwhile, Jawan has been reaching new milestones at the box office. On Tuesday, the film entered the Rs 300 crore club in India and became the third Hindi film to reach the landmark. The film has already grossed over Rs 520 crore worldwide.