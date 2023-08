After Pathaan and Gadar 2, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is the next big film that everybody is waiting for. The excitement is growing as the release gets closer. The action-packed movie is led by Shah Rukh Khan and is directed by Atlee Kumar and is all set to release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The creators have already shared two songs, a trailer, and character posters. And now, to keep the fans excited right before the advance bookings and release, the makers are preparing final promotional content, including another trailer. As per reports, the second trailer is being designed to be the perfect tease to intrigue the audience and interest them enough to book tickets for the film. Also Read - Jawan Vs Salaar: Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas' films surprise trade experts with advance booking numbers in the US and Canada

Jawan trailer 2 is to be released soon

Also Read - Before Gadar 2 beauty Ameesha Patel, THESE celebs refused to kiss and do intimate scenes in movies

According to reports, this new trailer, which will be around 3 minutes long, is getting ready to be released soon. There's talk about launching it at an event in Chennai, although this hasn't been confirmed yet. Additionally, a promo featuring Vijay Sethupathi, who is playing the antagonist in the film, is also expected to be launched. The plan is to start opening advance bookings in India about a week before the movie's release. Also Read - Chandrayaan-3: Amitabh Bachchan pens an emotional note on moon landing: ‘Today India is first world’

Hype for ticket booking

Talking about film tickets, overseas advance bookings have already begun, and the response has been fantastic. In the USA, pre-sales are even higher than SRK's previous film Pathaan, and similar positive reactions are being seen in other international markets where bookings have started.

Check out previous trailer;

About the film

Jawan, produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment, tells the story of a person who teams up with a group of women to correct societal wrongs. Shah Rukh Khan stars in a double role, joined by Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also make special appearances as cameos in the film. However, the first trailer was much liked by audiences; let's see how people react to the second trailer.