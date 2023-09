Director Atlee collaborated with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for the first time for the recently released high-octane action film Jawan. The film is expected to break all records at the Indian box office and emerge as the biggest opener in India. While fans are waiting for the film with baited breath, several viral reports revealed that Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay will also be seen in a special cameo in the film. However, Atlee has quashed all such rumours and confirmed that there are no cameos in Jawan. The filmmaker also revealed his plans for future projects and said that he would want to make a multi starrer with Shah Rukh and Thalapathy Vijay. Also Read - Jawan leaked online: Shah Rukh Khan new movie available to watch, download for free

Atlee confirms no Thalapathy Vijay cameo in Jawan

While Thalapathy Vijay fans were expecting to witness mass hysteria with the rumours of the actor playing a special cameo in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, Atlee has confirmed that the Beast star is not a part of the film. In a recent interview, Atlee said, “Thalapathy Vijay Anna is not there in the movie. If that was the case, I would have announced it in the first place.” Also Read - Jawan Movie Review: 'Blockbuster', 'Masterpiece', fans hail Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara new movie; warn to stay away from internet due to spoilers

The filmmaker also revealed that he wants to plan a film with Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan in the future. “I might plan a multi starrer with SRK sir and Thalapathy Vijay Anna in the future,” the director said. Atlee also revealed that he himself will be seen in a cameo in Jawan. Also Read - Jawan: Fukrey 3 team Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi and others share their excitement about Shah Rukh Khan film [Exclusive]

About Jawan

Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles with Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes and will be released in multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Jawan marks Shah Rukh’s second release of the year after Pathaan. Pathaan was declared an all-time box office blockbuster and raked in over Rs 1,050 crore worldwide. Jawan is expected to break the records made by Pathaan and collect over Rs 75 crore in India on day 1. The film will reportedly cross the Rs 400 crore-mark at the worldwide box office within its first weekend.