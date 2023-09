Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and more celebs is not just winning the hearts of the audience but also adding to the box office numbers. The nett collection of Jawan Hindi version is around Rs 430.44 crores. And Jawan has cooked up a storm at the global box office. Jawan has become the fastest Indian movie to make Rs 858.68 crores (gross). While the love and adulation is pouring in from all corners for Shah Rukh, Atlee, Nayanthara and the rest of the cast and crew, the filmmaker has expressed his wish to take Jawan to the Oscars. Also Read - Jawan director Atlee reveals what he admires about Shah Rukh Khan and what he learnt from him [Exclusive]

Atlee opens up on taking Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone starrer Jawan to Oscars

Atlee was asked about his view of taking Indian Cinema to a global level. He was asked if he meant taking his film to the Oscars. Atlee believes if everything falls in place even Jawan to get an entry into Oscars. The director shares that with every effort everybody, every director, every technician who is a part of the industry eyes Golden Globes, Oscars, National Awards, etc. And that he would love to take Jawan to the Oscars. Atlee hopes that Shah Rukh Khan reads his interview about his wish to take Jawan to the prestigious Academy Awards. The filmmaker also shares that he would also discuss the same on a call with the superstar.

Atlee reveals Jawan 2 will not be his next film

BollywoodLife exclusively got in touch with the director Atlee, who revealed that he is not working on Jawan 2 right now. He shares that his every film has an open ending. However, he does admit that he has plans for Jawan 2 but not for now. Atlee has different films in the pipeline.

Atlee visited the Gaiety Galaxy after Jawan was released a couple of days back. The director was overwhelmed by all the love coming his way. He thanked Shah Rukh Khan for the same. He hailed Shah Rukh as the God of Mass. He also gushed over Jawan's music composer, Anirudh Ravichander, calling him the rockstar of the nation.

Jawan stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. Eijaz Khan is also one of the antagonists as is Sunil Grover. The film also stars Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Sanya Malhotra and more. Jawan is fast inching closer to the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide.