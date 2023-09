Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara will be sharing the screen space together in Jawan for the first time. The new movie is going to create a Tsunami, a storm at the box office. The Jawan Trailer got a thumping response from the audience. They believe that the new SRK movie is going to break all the records of previously released films including Pathaan and Gadar 2. And amidst the humungous hype and despite the early trends and predictions, the Jawan box office collection might be affected. The reasons are listed below... Also Read - Gadar 2 box office collection day 26: Sunny Deol storm slows down with record-breaking advance bookings for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan will not be screened at the popular single-screen theatre in Kolkata

You read that right. A Facebook post is going viral online and in entertainment news. It is shared by a handle called Cinema - A Love Letter. The fan page shares that SVF who are distributing Jawan in Kolkata have made some illogical demands to Priya Cinemas. They have asked the theatre owners to showcase SVF's Bengali films instead of showcasing Jawan or Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 which is releasing in November this year. The fan page questions the decision highlighting Jawan and Tiger 3 being major crowd-pullers. Priya Cinema owners did not comply with the demands and hence, Jawan won't be screened there. Check out the FB post here: Also Read - After Gadar 2 success, Dharmendra extends warm wishes to Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan, 'Shah Rukh bete... '

G-20 Summit to affect Jawan?

For the unversed, the G-20 summit will be hosted in Bharat's (India) capital, Delhi, from 8th September to 10th September. It might affect the release of Jawan and its business. The public movement in the capital might be restricted, state a report in an entertainment news portal. There's a city-wide lockdown that will be imposed during this period. Jawan is finally releasing tomorrow. And hence, G-20 summit might affect Shah Rukh Khan starrer new movie's business. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan film has a confirmed cameo by Thalapathy Vijay? Netizens' excitement reaches fever pitch

Trending Now

Watch the video of Jawan's cast at Tirupati here:

Asia Cup to affect the business of Shah Rukh Khan new movie Jawan?

Cricket is one of the most loved sports in the country. It is just like a festival in India/Bharat. The Asia Cup is going in right now and the Indian cricket team is playing the same. On 10th September, India will take on Pakistan, their arch-rivals. India vs Pakistan matches means every pair of eyes would be glued to the TV screens watching the match. And if the two teams manage to reach the final stage of the Asia Cup, they might yet again play on 17th September. Both the 10th and 17th are Sundays. And in the movie business, Sundays are crucial too. And hence, people might pick India vs Pakistan over watching Jawan in theatres on Sunday. Let's see what happens.