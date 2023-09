It's unfathomable to have a stardom like Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan, and while he enjoys his self-made stardom, there are many who try to pull the superstar down, but he is unaffected, but his fans get deeply hurt, and one such fan is this TV star Dheeraj Dhoopar, who highly adores King Khan and his stardom. As Jawan is creating a tsunami at the box office and the film has earned $801 worldwide, and fans are hailing the superstar as the OG box office kings, there are lots of talk about the box office collection being rigged and fake. There are many claims that these are corporate bookings, and Jawan hasn't actually made these numbers. Also Read - Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan earns Rs 1000 crore at the domestic box office in 2023? Insiders left shaken by unbelievable success [Exclusive]

Well, Shah Rukh Khan has never bothered to address the negativity, but his fans cannot overlook it. Dheeraj took his two Twitter handles and slammed the trolls for trying to take away the stardom of Shah Rukh Khan by claiming that the Jawan collection is unreal. Well, it's unrealistic, but the fact is Jawan is a blockbuster, and nobody can take that away. Also Read - Jawan box office collection day 11: Shah Rukh Khan enters 800 crore club, chasing after Aamir Khan, Salman Khan films

Dheeraj wrote," I see few idiots trying to take away the credit of his Stardom by saying it’s all corporate bookings !Comon now which corporates are you talking about ? who spends 500cr on movie tickets n bookings ?! They can barely fuckin pay their employees! Just remember he is the Undisputed King and u all should hail in front of him #Jawan @iamsrk"

I see few idiots trying to take away the credit of his Stardom by saying it’s all corporate bookings !Comon now which corporates are you talking about ? who spends 500cr on movie tickets n bookings ?! They can barely fuckin pay their employees!

Just remember he is the… — Dheeraj Dhoopar (@DheerajDhoopar) September 17, 2023

Jawan box office collection

Jawan is unbeatable at the box office, and the film is inching towards making 1000 crore in the third weekend.

Shah Rukh Khan is all set for Dunki that is slated to release in Christmas by the end of this year. Also Read - Jawan Exclusive: Here's why Jawan 2 will NOT be Atlee's next film?