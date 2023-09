Jawan is a rage at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi have delivered a movie which has wowed the audience with its explosive masala content and subtle messaging. Jawan sees the actor in a double role of a father and son. Fans are going crazy over the character of Vikram Rathore, the father and retired Army man. They want his own spin-off. The ending of the movie has left scope for a new story. Today, Shah Rukh Khan hinted that Jawan might just have another sequel. This time, the action might happen overseas. Take a look at this... Also Read - Jawan Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee actioner eyeing humongous figures from overseas markets; Rs 500 crore by Sunday night? [Exclusive]

Jawan 2 on its way soon?

Fans are saying that this is one of the finest movies of his career in the masala space. While Pathaan also did fab numbers, desis and multiplex viewers are connecting more with Jawan. From farmer suicides to women empowerment, the movie talks about issues plaguing society. A fan asked him why he did not join hands with the character of Kaali aka Vijay Sethupathi in the film. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee conceived the actioner five years ago? Cricketer Dinesh Karthik spills the beans

Sir kaali ke saath ‘deal’ kyu nahi kar rahe.. I am a big vijay sethupathi sir fan ! @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/kfnVTFfGAs — Ajaypal Singh (@JAWAN_Ajay) September 9, 2023

I am a big fan of Vijay sir too… par Kaali ka kaala dhan toh le liya ab dekho doosron ke bhi Swiss banks se lekar aata hoon… Buss visa ka hi wait kar raha hoon. Ha ha!!! https://t.co/bgrzn77VVD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 9, 2023

Fans confirmed that Jawan 2 is on the way

Everyone is gaga about how Shah Rukh Khan explains the importance of votes in the movie. Many have said that Jawan should be made tax free in India. Fans are convinced that Jawan 2 is coming soon. Take a look at reactions on X (formerly Twitter). Also Read - Jawan Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan film to be affected by India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 clash on Sunday? [Exclusive]

Trending Now

Jawan 2 is on? — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) September 9, 2023

Sequel confirmed ?????? — p. (@iTheExcalibur_) September 9, 2023

शाहरुख़ ख़ान ने बड़े सलीखे से बताया कैसे मोदी जी आपके पैसे से अपने दोस्तो के कर्ज कैसे माफ कर रहे है और आप बस ताली बजा रहे है । कैसे गोरखपुर मे कमीशन के चक्कर मे ऑक्सीजन का सप्लाई कट किया गया था लेकिन कार्यवाही होनी थी कमीशनखोड़ी करने वालो पर पर किया गया डॉ कफ़ील पर। लोगो ने… — Dr Gaurav Kumar (@ImJordanGaurav1) September 9, 2023

JAWAN 2 on the way ? — Akdas (@Akdas_Hayat) September 9, 2023

Need this mass Vikram Rathore look in whole of Jawan 2 ?? pic.twitter.com/WEXqxNxqeq — sohom ʲᵃʷᵃⁿ ᵉʳᵃ (@AwaaraHoon) September 9, 2023

JAWAN 2 ??? — H. (@iamsrksharry77) September 9, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his intelligence. The manner in which he has crafted his comeback is exemplary and inspiring for everyone going through a bad patch in life.