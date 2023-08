Jawan is all set to create history, and Shah Rukh Khan is going to rule the box office all over again after the massive success of Pathaan. Jawan will be releasing in 8 days that September 7, 2023. Until now, the superstar hasn’t released the trailer of Jawan as he wants to ignite the curiosity around the film day by day. It is claimed that Jawan star has planned the box office collection of the film each day, and the early prediction of Jawan box office collection will leave you stunned and how. Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan has been hailing Shah Rukh Khan as the marketing king and reveals that the superstar has planned the first collection of Jawan and that is rupees 125 crore, which will break all the records and earn around rupees 600 crore within the weekend. Now that is massive. Also Read - Jawan: Not Nayanthara but this Telugu beauty was the first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan

Jawan is a full-on entertainment film and will earn 600–800 crore in India.

KRK has been heaping praise on Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan and mentions, "I just got the report and film #Jawan is full of entertainment. It's going to do Rs.600-800crore business in India in all languages. Means @iamsrk is going to create a history."

I just got the report and film #Jawan is full of entertainment. It’s going to do Rs.600-800crore business in India in all languages. Means @iamsrk is going to create a history. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 30, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is the marketing king, and with his skills, he is set to make Jawan the biggest blockbuster ever.

SRK is an educated person who is best in business. Nobody else knows better marketing than him. Only SRK can release trailer 7days before the release of the film which is 100% correct decision. And finally SRK is using all his skills to make film #Jawan the biggest blockbuster. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 30, 2023

Jawan box office collection early prediction.

SRK has made all the arrangements to get opening of ₹75Cr of #Jawan in India. Worldwide ₹125Cr on day1. Weekends business ₹400Cr gross worldwide. ??? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 29, 2023

Jawan trailer will be released today.

Shah Rukh Khan will drop the Jawan trailer in a few hours, and the excitement around watching the trailer is unreal. Are you ready to witness the trailer of the millennium, like Karan Johar claimed without mentioning Jawan's name?