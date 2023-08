Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a stardom like no other. He is the ultimate King of Bollywood and will rule the throne for ages to come. Now, fans are excited for his film Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan is going all out to promote his new movie. After the massive audio launch event in Chennai, today an event is held in Dubai. Jawan trailer is going to be showcased at the Burj Khalifa. SRK has fans spread across the globe and the following video would prove it just right. Also Read - Jawan: Nayanthara's WHOPPING FEES for Shah Rukh Khan starrer will leave your jaw dropped

Shah Rukh Khan fans are quiet obedient; here's proof

While making the announcement, Shah Rukh Khan urged all his fans to show up at the Burj Khalifa event wearing red. And well, must says, his fans are quiet obedient. There are several videos on X (formerly known as Twitter) showing how hundreds of fans have turned out to witness the massive Jawan event. It is indeed like a Tsunami of fans at the Burj Khalifa. And well, fans are even wearing red to keep up with the request made by Shah Rukh Khan. All are just waiting to get a glimpse of their beloved Shah Rukh Khan. Preparations are done and King Khan could show up any minute now.

Meanwhile, check out videos of fans gathered outside Burj Khalifa to be a part of Jawan's celebration.

Almost everyone wears Red , the colour of LOVE & Peace . We Are Proud SRKians ❤️ . #JawanCelebrationAtBurjKhalifa #JawanAdvanceBooking pic.twitter.com/sjWqHwerpA — Soni Raj Singh (@SRKkiSoni) August 31, 2023

Jawan to be a box office hit?

The craze for Jawan and Shah Rukh Khan suggest that the film is going to be a massive blockbuster. Even the advance booking in the US and Canada is huge. With Jawan trailer releasing today, now the trade experts are predicting that the film directed by Atlee would be even bigger than Pathaan that released in the month of January. Pathaan currently is the highest grossing film of the year and it seems Shah Rukh Khan is on the path to break his own record. Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Yogi Babu and more.