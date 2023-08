Jawan trailer today is being raved by one and all. Now, Shah Rukh Khan is in Burj Khalifa for a trailer event. Given that the UAE is one of his main markets, the superstar is going all out with the promotions. Shah Rukh Khan also did a dance on Zinda Banda much to the delight of all. The whole area around the Burj Khalifa is packed with his fans. The actor walked in wearing a red spandex jacket over a black tee and pants. Members of his fan club were also dressed in red. Atlee and Anirudh Ravichander said they had come to the Burj Khalifa on many occasions but never stood before a crowd like this. Also Read - Jawan celebrations at Burj Khalifa: Shah Rukh Khan fans keep up with his request; here's how [WATCH VIDEO]

Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan took a boat ride

Shah Rukh Khan took a boat ride in the Burj Khalifa. The trailer of the movie was playing on the building. This is his first trip on a boat in the water body made in Burj Khalifa.

King Khan travels in the boat at Burj Khalifa ❤️? The first of it’s kind promotions as the iconic fountain show at Burj Khalifa plays behind ?#Jawan #JawanCelebrationAtBurjKhalifa #JawanInDubai #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/nAKkg0IV6N — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) August 31, 2023

The crowd erupted with joy as the trailer got played. We can hear screams of Shah Rukh Khan all round. He is also a Dubai tourism ambassador.

The cheer of the crowd is the testament of the storm that #Jawan is going to be! Right from the Burj Khalifa ?#ShahRukhKhan #Jawan #JawanInDubai #JawanCelebrationAtBurjKhalifa pic.twitter.com/cjIRNF1nmn — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) August 31, 2023

Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan on Arabic version of Chaleya

As we told you before, there is an Arabic version of the song. We can see SRK dancing with the Arabic singers. Anirudh Ravichander and Atlee are looking on fondly at him.

We can see that the craze for him is unparalleled. This proves that he is indeed one of the megastars of Bollywood. Jawan is coming on September 7, 2023 in theatres.