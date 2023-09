Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi's film Jawan directed by Atlee released on September 7, 2023. Within a day, Shah Rukh Khan proved that he is the OG King of the box office. After Pathaan in January, Shah Rukh Khan brought another storm at the box office with Jawan. As per the reports, the new movie has turned out to be the highest opening day grossing film of all time. It's all because of the positive reviews and the love of Shah Rukh Khan's fans. Now the makers have come up with an unique way to promote the film. Also Read - Jawan: SS Rajamouli extends congratulations to Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee for 'earth-shattering opening'; superstar's humble response is all heart

Jawan makers find interesting way to promote the film

Shah Rukh Khan has chosen a different path to promote his films. Instead of public appearances and mega interviews, Shah Rukh Khan now connects with his fans through social media. His AskSRK sessions are the most interesting ones. Now, here's another interesting bit. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has become the first Indian film to get audio- visual and interactive Google Search Innovation. Through this, those who search for Jawan or Shah Rukh Khan on Google, would see a walkie talkie popping up. As one would click on it, an interesting surprise will unveil. It is for the fist time that any Bollywood movie has got such Google Search Innovation.

Talking about the box office numbers of Jawan, the movie that has Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist has touched Rs 129.6 crore mark with its worldwide collection. After Pathaan, Jawan has become the second Bollywood film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day with its box office collection. In India, the film has reportedly touched the mark of Rs 75 crore. The Hindi version of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer has reportedly made Rs 65 crore. It is definitely a huge but not surprising as there was tremendous buzz around Shah Rukh Khan starrer. Fans of King Khan left no stone unturned to promote and create buzz for Jawan. From life size posters to booking several tickets in advance, fans showered tremendous love on Shah Rukh Khan and his Jawan. The film also received positive reviews from all corners.