After the blockbuster film Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's second film of this year, Jawan, is getting more and more bigger every day. The excitement for the movie Jawan is extremely high this time. People are really looking forward to it. Even though the advance booking has recently begun, a famous theatre in Mumbai called Gaiety Galaxy is so excited about the movie that they're going to have a special show at 6 am., which is the earliest for any Hindi movie to date. This theatre also changed its showtime for Pathaan a few months ago.

Jawan is to become the earliest show at 6 AM

Shah Rukh Khan's big fan club, known as the Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club, shared this news on Twitter, now called X. They said they were making history by having this early show for Jawan. They also mentioned that they had done something similar for Pathaan before. They invited people to join them for the special show by sending them direct messages.

Shah Rukh Khan invites people in red outfits for Jawan trailer

Trending Now

Shah Rukh Khan himself told everyone that the trailer for Jawan would come out on August 31. He wrote on Twitter, now X, that he's really excited and invited everyone to watch the trailer with him on August 31 at 9 p.m. He even requested that everyone wear red to celebrate the movie together.

Checkout Video;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

These stars will appear in Jawan

Jawan is going to hit theatres on September 7. Starring Shah Rukh Khan in five different looks, the film is directed by Atlee and produced by King Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. There are other famous actors like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone who will also be part of the movie, even though Deepika is making a special appearance and not the main role. Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani will also be seen in key roles.