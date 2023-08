Shah Rukh Khan's new movie, Jawan, is creating a lot of excitement amongst Indian cinephiles all over the world. People are really looking forward to it because of the trailers, songs, and posters that have created the right kind of buzz and interest. The fact that the film comes on the heels of Shah Rukh’s mega-success Pathaan, is also a reason. Jawan is all set to take over screens upon its release on September 7 and it will also take over the world's biggest screen. Yes, you read it right: SRK's most-awaited film is going to be released on the world's largest screen in Germany.

Jawan to be released on the world's largest screen

Jawan is going to be shown on a gigantic permanent IMAX screen in Leonberg, Germany. This screen is so big that it's like 125 feet wide and 72 feet tall. That's much bigger than a regular screen! And guess what? No other Indian movie has ever been shown on such a big screen before. This is really amazing because it means that people will get to watch all the exciting action and fun of the movie in a really awesome way.

Trending Now

Traumpalast: The world's largest IMAX cinema screen

This largest permanent cinema screen, known as 'Traumpalast, was established on December 6, 2022, in Leonberg, Germany, and broke all the records for the largest IMAX screen. The construction began in 2020, and in December 2022, the screen was authenticated by Guinness World Records and given the title of the largest permanent cinema hall, with an area of 814.8 square meters. Let us tell you the screen is wider than a Boeing 737 airliner and includes high-tech laser technology and special software to make it full HD.

Jawan to release in these languages

Jawan is produced by SRK's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, and directed by a director named Atlee. Gauri Khan is producing it, and Gaurav Verma is helping too. The movie will come out on September 7, 2023, in many theaters. People all over the world will be able to watch it, and it will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. It's going to be a big treat for everyone who loves movies and adventure.