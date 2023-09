Deepika Padukone left her fans enthralled with her special appearance in Jawan, and her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan once again proved how Farah Khan was absolutely right to make Deepika debut along with Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om. After receiving all the love for her cameo in the film, Deepika was seen talking about how she landed up doing Aishwarya's role in Jawan and feels she was fooled by the makers of the film by calling it just a cameo.

At the success event of Jawan, Deepika revealed," I have now discovered that I have been fooled. I was shooting for Project K in Hyderabad. Atlee and Shah Rukh came and told me about the cameo, and for me, it was the impact of the character. Everyone knows my love for him. I am always there for him. The movie is about the vision. Any actor would have agreed to play Aishwarya".

Deepika further added that she said yes to the film immediately and didn't even want to hear the entire narration: "They were narrating, and I was like, do not waste energy; I will do it. When we work together, lots of love comes on screen". Shah Rukh Khan admitted to being hesitant to approach Deepika Padukone as it was a mother's role and they were shooting for Besharam Rang in Pathaan. At the same event, Shah Rukh Khan said," Deepika has proved to be ever so gusty". Deepika even didn't charge a penny for Jawan, reportedly.

Deepika Padukone was called a lucky mascot as her charm works in every film, to which the actress replied, "Lucky charm is throwaway terms; we have immense love, respect, and trust in one another. If I am on a set and there is some issue, he will be the first to come to me. As an actor and human being, I love respect". Deepika has many times mentioned that she owes her career to Farah and Shah Rukh Khan.