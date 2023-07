The Jawan prevue has left everyone excited. Shah Rukh Khan fans are now eagerly waiting for Jawan to hit the theatres as the trailer has left everyone wanting more. Shah Rukh Khan has returned to the screen and this time as a villain and it has got everyone raving. Jawan trailer is packed with action, drama, kickass dialogues and more. Well, fans also got a glimpse of Deepika Padukone. She is going to be seen in a cameo in the film and after the prevue release, fans are coming up with their own theories over their characters. Also Read - Jawan prevue: Kamaal R Khan predicts opening day box office collection of Shah Rukh Khan starrer; says, 'Director Atlee has made...'

Deepika Padukone's character details in Jawan revealed?

Fans have a theory suggesting that Deepika Padukone plays Shah Rukh Khan's mother in the film. Viewers decoded the storyline and stated that Deepika Padukone's character would be wrongly framed by Vijay Sethupathi's character and would be put in jail. She gives birth to Shah Rukh Khan's character in jail and passes away. He then grows up in jail among women in jail and seeks revenge. Further, he creates a gang of female villains with the prisoners.

Check out tweets on Jawan below:

What I think is happening in #Jawan Deepika is the mom who was wrongly accused by Vijay's character and gives birth to SRK in jail and dies. SRK grows up in an all female jail and is cute and all until he finds the truth about his mom and then goes unhinged. — RJ Sister⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ (@Jinsdiamondgirl) July 10, 2023

Creates a badass gang with the female prisoners who were all wronged in some way or the other. They go out completing missions trying to reach Vijay's character while Nayanthara is the police officer trying to stop them. Thank you for coming to my Ted talk.?? — RJ Sister⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ (@Jinsdiamondgirl) July 10, 2023

Okay so dp is giving birth to him in a jail?? ( If she's playing his mother) https://t.co/yJZTBK0IDz — ? (@eshajayasrii) July 10, 2023

Well, don't know whether it is true or not, it sounds like an interesting story plot though.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, we shall see Nayanthara playing the leading heroine in the film. Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi and many more have pivotal roles to play. We will also see a special appearance by actor Vijay in Jawan directed by Atlee.