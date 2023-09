Jawan is ruling the box office and how. Shah Rukh Khan's new movie directed by Atlee is being loved by everyone. King Khan's massy avatar has spread its magic once again and the film is making record-breaking numbers. Within a week, Jawan's domestic box office collection has almost reached the Rs 400 crore mark. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also has Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and more. It has cameos by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt. In a recent interview, Deepika Padukone spoke about her connection with Shah Rukh Khan. Also Read - Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan reveals his friends' initial reaction to his bald look

In an interview with The Week, Deepika Padukone was asked whether she charges a fee for special appearances. To this, the leggy lass said that she does not. She went on to add that she was a part of Kabir Khan's 83 starring Ranveer Singh as she wanted it to be an ode to women who stand behind their husbands' glory. She then said that she's always there for any special appearances for Shah Rukh Khan and Rohit Shetty. Also Read - Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun hints at next film with Jawan duo Atlee and Anirudh Ravichander, leaves fans excited

Deepika Padukone on her bond with Shah Rukh Khan

Deepika Padukone also spoke about the special bond she shares with Shah Rukh Khan. She said that she is among those with whom Shah Rukh Khan is most vulnerable with. She said that they are beyond each other's lucky charm. Deepika Padukone was quoted saying, "We are each other's lucky charm. But honestly, we are beyond luck. We have a sense of ownership over each other... I am one of the few people he is vulnerable with. There is so much trust and respect, and I think that luck is just the cherry on the top." Also Read - Sanjay Gupta calls Jawan, Gadar 2 'chaar din ki chandni', not very optimistic about Bollywood's box office revival

Trending Now

All about Deepika Padukone's role in Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have appeared in several films together starring with Om Shanti Om. The two stars were a part of Pathaan that turned out to be the highest grosser of 2023. In Jawan, Deepika Padukone plays the role of Aishwarya. She is Vikram Rathore's wife and Azad's mother, the two characters played by Shah Rukh Khan. Her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan is one of the major highlights of Jawan.

Check out Jawaan's public review below:

It remains to be seen if Jawan turns out to be the biggest Bollywood grosser of 2023 or not. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.