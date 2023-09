Jawan has been watched, and the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is creating history by crossing the highest number at the box office as it collected 75 crore and counting. Jawan has left the audience bowled over, and across the globe it has reportedly earned around Rs 140 crore. That's Shah Rukh Khan's supremacy, and when we talk about Jawan, every actor has outshined in the film, but one actress who touched the hearts like never before is Deepika Padukone. Deepika as Aishwarya in the film was a delight to watch, and it was hard to take your eyes off. In fact, Deepika Padukone created such an impact with her that she managed to steal the thunder from South Indian actress Nayanthara, who made her debut with Jawan. Also Read - Jawan success effect: Kangana Ranaut bows down to Shah Rukh Khan, calls him the 'Cinema God'

Nayanthara could have had a more impactful role in Jawan compared to Deepika Padukone.

Nayanthara was beautiful as Narmada, and she too did an outstanding job, but as a viewer, many felt that the actress could have had more screen space, or rather, created more impact, as she was extremely believable as Narmada. Deepika Padukone had a special appearance in the film, but boy, she was magical in that frame of time and showed her supremacy as the leading lady. Not revealing much about what happens to Deepika's character, all we can say is that she steals all your attention as Aishwarya, and her chemistry with SRK is enticing. While even fans are going gaga over Deepika Padukone's appearance in Jawan, as she was just wow-worthy in every frame.

Is this is meatiest & best-performed special appearance ever when have seen “lately” in an Indian film?? Tell me other highly impactful cameos in the past..#Jawan #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/AfGijLniHR — Parth (@ParthK_23) September 7, 2023

The praise #DeepikaPadukone is getting just for a cameo in #Jawan tells what an absolute superstar she is. Just imagine her in a full blown action role!! ?

Can't wait for #Kalki2898AD & #Fighter! @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/joQksRXElv — George ?? (@georgeviews) September 7, 2023

Deepika Padukone fans are hailing her as the Queen and calling her the USP of Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles.