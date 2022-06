Jawan: Deepika Padukone to play Shah Rukh Khan's wife in Atlee's film? Here's what we know

One of the most awaited films of is Jawan. It is coming next year in July. Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly be seen in a double role in the movie. It is an action entertainer. Shah Rukh Khan's movie has Nayanthara as the leading lady while Sanya Malhotra also plays an important part. Now, Peeping Moon has reported that is going to be Shah Rukh Khan's wife in the movie. It is a known fact that has joined the cast of the movie. Deepika Padukone has a brief cameo in the film. Also Read - Pregnant Alia Bhatt slams reports that Ranbir Kapoor will pick her up after she completes shoot in UK, ‘I am not a parcel’

As per reports, was earlier being considered for the role but Deepika Padukone was the final choice. In the past, the combo of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have given us movies like , Happy New Year and . Fans are waiting for Pathaan. The two are reuniting after many years for the action film directed by . Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's leaked pics from the Spain schedule has left people super excited. The actress shared her love for the superstar on his 30th anniversary saying words could not suffice the love she felt for him.

Fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are kind of disappointed with this decision. The two have done great films like Devdas and in the past. Shah Rukh Khan has said that he is not very kicked with the idea of romancing young heroines and would prefer someone who is more age-appropriate. This has made fans hopeful that he might reunite with his actresses like and in the near future.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have a fab chemistry. The superstar also has Dunki with coming out in December 2o23. The film will be made by .